Contrasting Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) & NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) and NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Aluminum and NWPX Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 1 3 1 3.00 NWPX Infrastructure 0 4 0 0 2.00

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.07%. NWPX Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given NWPX Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NWPX Infrastructure is more favorable than Century Aluminum.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWPX Infrastructure has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and NWPX Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum 4.94% 18.02% 6.21% NWPX Infrastructure 6.69% 8.93% 5.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Aluminum and NWPX Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 1.26 $336.80 million $1.16 25.75 NWPX Infrastructure $499.13 million 1.01 $34.21 million $3.32 15.71

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than NWPX Infrastructure. NWPX Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats NWPX Infrastructure on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides stormwater and wastewater technology products, precast, and reinforced concrete products, including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, box culverts, vaults and catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration units, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

