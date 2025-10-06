Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,904,000 after buying an additional 833,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.