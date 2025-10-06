Comparing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and Linkage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 1 0 0 0 1.00 Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -17.64% -39.24% -28.83% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $58.77 million 0.37 -$14.02 million ($0.44) -1.90 Linkage Global $10.29 million 1.84 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares NextPlat and Linkage Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Linkage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlat.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linkage Global beats NextPlat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

