Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE F opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

