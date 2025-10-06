D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.