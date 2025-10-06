D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
