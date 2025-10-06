Reviewing Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cibus and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33 Limoneira 2 1 2 0 2.00

Cibus currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,375.69%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Limoneira.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -5,681.55% -83.67% -20.85% Limoneira -5.69% -5.01% -3.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cibus and Limoneira”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $4.26 million 18.33 -$251.39 million ($10.45) -0.14 Limoneira $191.50 million 1.42 $7.72 million ($0.55) -27.45

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats Cibus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

