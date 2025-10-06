Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 196,614 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 212,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter.

PZA opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

