Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Receives $20.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.9375.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 68.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

