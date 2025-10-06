Contrasting Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Opera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opera $480.65 million 3.33 $80.77 million $0.89 20.11

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00 Opera 1 1 6 0 2.63

Opera has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats Net Savings Link on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

