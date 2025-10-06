Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Sold by Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises about 1.5% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Winmark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,400 shares in the company, valued at $51,925,016. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total transaction of $430,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,757.98. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $512.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.71. Winmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Winmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

