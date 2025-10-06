Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $258.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

