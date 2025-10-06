Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Holdings in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after buying an additional 1,590,169 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sunrun by 316.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 264,024 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Sunrun by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,479,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Glj Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $965,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 850,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,422,807.42. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 25,614 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $512,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 655,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,680. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,092 shares of company stock worth $3,464,174 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

