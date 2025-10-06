Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,987,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

