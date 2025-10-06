Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

