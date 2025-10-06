Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

CVS opened at $77.51 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.