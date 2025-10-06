Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $367.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $369.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

