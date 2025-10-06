Analyzing OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and OPAL Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05% OPAL Fuels -0.74% -1.84% -0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and OPAL Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.23 $4.60 million $0.04 121.25 OPAL Fuels $329.93 million 1.20 $11.03 million $0.06 38.00

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. OPAL Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats OPAL Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

