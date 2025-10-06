Head-To-Head Comparison: Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Xinyi Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 11.78% 24.55% 6.63% Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 13 13 10 1 1.97 Xinyi Solar 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enphase Energy and Xinyi Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Xinyi Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Xinyi Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.48 billion 3.24 $102.66 million $1.28 28.75 Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyi Solar.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Xinyi Solar on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Xinyi Solar

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers. It also develops, operates, and manages solar farms; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of solar power systems; and trading of solar glass products. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

