Berkshire Money Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.84 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

