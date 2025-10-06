Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys Shares of 566 iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

