Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,979,000 after acquiring an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 245,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $94.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

