Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys Shares of 485 Diageo plc $DEO

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

