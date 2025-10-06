Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 107 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $631.19 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.52 and its 200-day moving average is $536.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

