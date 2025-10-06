D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.96 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

