Wormser Freres Gestion Buys 698 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Wormser Freres Gestion grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 0.6% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Xylem were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 531,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,767,000 after acquiring an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

