Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 79,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $90.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

