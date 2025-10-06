Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF $PXJ

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 1.91% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXJ. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

