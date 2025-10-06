Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.