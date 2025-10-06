Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,819 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $51,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

