Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $43,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.0%

FCX stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

