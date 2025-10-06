Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 17,034 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after acquiring an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

