Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6%

MPC opened at $193.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

