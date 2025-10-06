Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average is $555.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $618.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

