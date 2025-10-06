Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,024,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

