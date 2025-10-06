Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Holdings Lowered by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

