Head to Head Analysis: Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) and Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nordea Bank and Agri Bank China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nordea Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank 2 1 2 0 2.00 Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nordea Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Nordea Bank has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nordea Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nordea Bank pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agri Bank China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agri Bank China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank and Agri Bank China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank 20.63% 15.50% 0.76% Agri Bank China 20.80% 9.26% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank and Agri Bank China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank $26.50 billion 2.15 $5.47 billion $1.50 10.98 Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.18 $39.24 billion $2.59 6.39

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordea Bank beats Agri Bank China on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and cards and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, capital market products, and securities services to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It also offers account-based products, such as lending and deposit; project finance services, asset-based financing through leasing, hire purchase, and factoring, as well as sales to finance partners, such as dealers, vendors, and retailers; financial instruments or arrangement for financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and bonds; and asset management, including investment funds, discretionary management, portfolio advice, equity trading, and pension accounts, as well as life insurance and pension products and services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Agri Bank China

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.