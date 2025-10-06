Comparing Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) & Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR)

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Core Natural Resources and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Natural Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ramaco Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $106.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Core Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Natural Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

This table compares Core Natural Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Natural Resources 0.63% 3.01% 1.78% Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.70% -2.94%

Volatility & Risk

Core Natural Resources has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Natural Resources and Ramaco Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Natural Resources $3.23 billion 1.42 $286.40 million $2.18 40.81 Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 1.45 $11.19 million ($0.46) -37.98

Core Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Core Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Core Natural Resources pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramaco Resources pays out -167.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ramaco Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Core Natural Resources beats Ramaco Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. The company also develops and operates the Itmann Mining Complex located in Wyoming County, West Virginia; and Greenfield Reserves and Resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Core Natural Resources, Inc. in January 2025. Core Natural Resources, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

