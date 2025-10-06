Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 35,926 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,926 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

