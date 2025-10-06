LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:DLR opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
