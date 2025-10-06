LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.