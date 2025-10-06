LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,662 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 2.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after buying an additional 2,477,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of DOC opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

