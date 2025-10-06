Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 799,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.58% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRKU opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.47.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
- What is a support level?
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.