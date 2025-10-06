Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 799,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.58% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKU opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

