Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9528 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPAY opened at $55.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund, whose primary objective is to pay a monthly return of capital distribution at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

