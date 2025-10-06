Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 65.4% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.37.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
