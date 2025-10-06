Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 65.4% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.