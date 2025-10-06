Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after buying an additional 104,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,037,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on TD. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.9%
TD stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.
Toronto Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
