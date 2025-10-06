Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after buying an additional 104,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,037,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TD. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.9%

TD stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.