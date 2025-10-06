Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 533,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 272.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 118.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $747.47 and a 200-day moving average of $682.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

