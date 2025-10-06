Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $245.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.24. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

