BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of BAFN stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BayFirst Financial stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BAFN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of BayFirst Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BayFirst Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAFN

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.