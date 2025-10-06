Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headland Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD opened at $394.88 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

