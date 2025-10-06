Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries and Dragonfly Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.11 $1.75 billion $0.64 18.48 Dragonfly Energy $54.54 million 2.14 -$40.62 million ($3.89) -0.49

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 6.02% 9.53% 5.29% Dragonfly Energy -55.84% N/A -46.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Daikin Industries and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dragonfly Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Daikin Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daikin Industries beats Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

