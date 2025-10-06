MAS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VB opened at $257.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

